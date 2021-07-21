“Tattoo Redo” New Netflix Series Releasing This Week! Everything you need to know

How about a tattoo makeover next? Netflix is taking the genre very seriously to bring to us the best and interesting creations every time. Adding to the list of Reality TV titles on Netflix, the latest Lifestyle/ Makeover/ Reality Show “Tattoo Redo” is about to make its maiden release this week.

Tattoo Redo is just how you read it. Talented tattoo artists redo some disastrous tattoos the people who got them are embarrassed about. And it gets interesting. Raed on to find out what happens in Tattoo Redo, when it releases on Netflix, who you will see in the show, and much more.

What is “Tattoo Redo” about?

The trailer was quite interesting, right? The latest Reality show coming to Netflix, Tattoo Redo has teamed on board five talented tattoo artists. What do they have to do? Perform their best to create new designs and cover up some tragic tattoos. Here enters the major attraction of the show, the clients who were brought in by their loved ones who really want them to get rid of them. Head to the trailer, you’ll see what they’re embarrassed about. And the best part, the people who brought them in decides the cover-up! So, will our tattoo artists be able to create something amazing out of bad tattoos? Watch the show Tattoo Redo coming to Netflix this week.

When is Tattoo Redo Netflix Release Date?

So when do we get to watch the five tattoo artists redo the bad tattoos of their clients? The answer is soon! Tattoo Redo will be released on Netflix on July 28, 2021. With only a week to go, how excited are you to watch this Reality show on Netflix?

Who do we see on the screen on Netflix’s Tattoo Redo?

On Tattoo Redo, the viewers and the participants will be introduced to five brilliant tattoo artists- Miryam Lumpini, Twig Sparks, Tommy Montoya, Matt Beckerich, and Rose Hardy. With Season 1 of Tattoo Redo all set to premiere on July 28, let’s see how the show turns out to be on Netflix.

Would you go for a cover-up suggested by a friend for a bad tattoo you got on a bet? Let us know in the comments how you feel about Tattoo Redo, the concept, and the show coming to Netflix this week!