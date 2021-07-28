“Tattoo Redo” Season 2 Release Date | Will There Be a New Season after the Addicting Season 1?

Netflix’s latest tattoo cover-up series, “Tattoo Redo” has officially landed. The show has added a new flavor to the Netflix library of TV reality titles. “Tattoo Redo” has officially debuted on Netflix on July 28, 2021, and it has got some mind-boggling reviews. With the entry of the top reality show, “Tattoo Redo” Season 1, the fans are curious to get some details on the next season. So, will there be a sequel for the makeover reality drama show? Here is all you need to know.

“Tattoo Redo” Season 1 revolves around some insanely talented tattoo artists who redo or modify the old tattoos that embarrass people. We know some people get a tattoo on their body soberly, out of their love for their ex or out of any other events. However, they need to carry the tattoo for life.

The show’s title justifies it quoting: “Embarrassed individuals visit the show with a hope to cover up the mistaken tattoos they had in the past.” Although the plot of the show seems to be simple, it’s definitely not. As whoever accompanies the participants on the show, whether it’s his new girlfriend, parents, friend, or co-workers, choose the new tattoo with which the old one needs to be covered. This is the most terrifying part for the contestants, while it adds the ultimate spice to the show. So, if “Tattoo Redo” Season 1 appeared interesting to you, something more glorious is waiting for you. Get all the exclusive details on “Tattoo Redo” Season 2 below.

Will Netflix Bring Back “Tattoo Redo” For Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any updates on the renewal of the show. Season 1 wrapped up with six episodes which received mixed reviews from the audience. Although the show failed to grab some insane ratings, many viewers admired its innovative approach. So, analyze the audience’s reactions, Netflix may order a new season in the upcoming months.

“Tattoo Redo” Season 2 Release Date – When Will The New Season Drop?

“Tattoo Redo” Season 2 is not confirmed yet. Season 1 marked its climax recently. So, we will have to wait patiently to know Netflix’s decision on the show. Make sure to stay tuned and we will update you on the next season really soon. Till then you can watch “Tattoo Redo” Season 1 here – Tattoo Redo Season 1.