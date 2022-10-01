‘Tarzan’ Film Rights Picked Up by Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired the film rights. “Tarzan”According to an individual who is familiar with the project, Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc.

The studio plans to reimagine the intellectual property in order to appeal to modern audiences.

Friday was the last day that no producer, writer, director or other person were attached to the property.

According to an insider with information about the property “Tarzan”Since January 2020, it has been available in the public domain.

Edgar Rice Burroughs, 1912, wrote and created this article. “Tarzan”The story centers on the British lord’s son, who was left behind in Africa and raised by apes. Tarzan would become a man and learn to live in civilization. However, he would return to the jungle and be a heroic adventurer.

Numerous sequels followed the book and the property would dominate popular culture for decades via serials, movies, radio shows, TV series, TV shows, comic strips and serials. Disney animated an animated film “Tarzan”The film was a huge success in 1999 and was adapted to Broadway.

Alexander Skarsgard attempted the character in 2016 “The Legend of Tarzan” which was released by Warner Brothers, but the film didn’t take off or launch a franchise.

The Hollywood ReporterFirst reported the news.