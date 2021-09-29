Target PS5 restock slated for this week – what you need to know

This week is ramping up for PS5 restocks, with gamers getting the chance to pick up the console at several retailers.

Best Buy and GameStop have both seen more PS5 restocks this week, and Target is next on the list.

PS5 Standard EditionCredit: Sony

Several PS5 stock tracking accounts have pegged Target for a PS5 restock that could happen between now and the end of the week.

Jake Randall, who’s developed a solid track record when it comes to restocks, says that stores will have both Digital Edition and standard disc PS5 consoles.

“We’re looking at low teens on average (per store) for PS5 Disc, and about 6-8 digital (better than normal tbh),” he tweeted.

While the exact date hasn’t been confirmed, Randall says the restock will happen between 3 am PST / 6 am EST and 6 am PST / 9 am EST.

The drop could go live any time within the next three days, but Randall has narrowed it down somewhat.

He speculates that the “most likely” day is either Thursday, September 30 or Friday, October 1.

Matt Swider also posted a schedule of possible PS5 restocks this week.

He’s tentatively pencilled in the Target PS5 restock for Friday while adding that GameStop will have PS5 bundles in-store today.

As with a lot of these retailers, we recommend creating an account to get through the checkout process as smoothly as possible.

A Target-specific tip from Randall is to select the option to pick up the PS5 from the store rather than opting to have it delivered to your home address.

He also suggests saving PayPal as your payment method to expedite the process.

All the latest Gaming tips and tricks Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered… Can you play PS4 games on PS5?

PS5 vs Xbox Series X – which is better?

What are the Pokemon Go Eevee Evolutions?

Everything you need to know about Roblox

Who created Fortnite?

Most popular Roblox games

All the GTA 5 mods and cheats

Best video games for 2021

How to get free Robux

Top 100 rated players in FIFA 21

How many people play Fortnite?

If you’re an Xbox owner, you might want to check out the Halo Infinite beta this weekend.

After that, there’s the Battlefield 2042 beta set for next week.

And soccer fans can pre-order FIFA 22 for its lowest price yet ahead of its release this week.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?