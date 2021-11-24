Tara Reid is accused of lying, and she’s being urged to seek medical help according to a questionable snitch

It is Tara ReidWill you not lose weight? One tabloid reports that the actress lies about her metabolism and is starving herself in order to gain weight. Let’s check in on the American Pie star.

‘Tragic’Tara Reid Down ‘Scary’ 85 Lbs?

The latest edition Globe Fans are concerned for Tara Reid, actress and model. After posting a photo of herself in a bikini, commenters were quick to point out how skinny she was — and not everyone was nice about it. Reid replied with this response: “To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle,” adding, “I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat.”

The magazine was not convinced. It consulted a doctor who hasn’t treated Reid who argued that the actress wasn’t eating enough. “She’s very, very thin. I’d estimate that she’s as low as 85 pounds,”The expert swears. “That’s not from burning too many calories. That’s from not taking in enough calories.” An insider echoes the tabloid’s concerns, noting that she may have a high metabolism, but that doesn’t mean she’s healthy.

“She’s been this way for many years but at some point, Tara needs to stop deluding herself and figure out a way to bulk up,”These are the best tipster recipes. “Her argument about a high metabolism being to blame is all well and good, but it’s shocking to see her looking like a walking skeleton. People have tried to talk sense into her countless time, but she just shoots them down in flames with delusional excuses.”

‘Scary-Skinny’ Tara Reid ‘Urged To Seek Help’?

This tabloid doesn’t know Tara Reid. It is not able to comment on Reid’s body. If Reid says she’s happy and healthy, there’s no reason to dispute that. She even Doubled her defenseInterview. “I think that when you’ve been a main attraction in the tabloids for so long, you go and finally say, ‘Look guys, this is who I am. I’m not 20 anymore, I’m 45,”She spoke. “I’m doing great, I’ve always been thin so these stories are kind of crazy because there’s nothing that’s changed.”

Besides, we doubt anyone that’s truly concerned for Reid is approaching a tabloid instead of Reid herself. The outlet’s “insider”Reid, a “walking skeleton”Reid was even accused by the doctor of lying. Nobody could possibly be so close to Reid that they would allow a magazine to make fun of her. It’s clear the tabloid simply wanted to shame the actress and never had any real concern for her wellbeing.

The Tabloid on Other ‘Skeletal’Celebrities

This is not the first time this has happened. National Enquirer This narrative has been repeated many times. Angelina Jolie had been claimed to be the victim of this outlet a few months ago. “scary skinny” after a “mystery hospital stay.”The tabloid then claimed that Jolie was “skeletal”In order to gain weight, they were desperate. The publication also reported that the publication had recently published “95-pound”Celine Dion was already planning her own funeral. The result was obvious. Inquire Famous women have a bad habit for body-shaming.