Tár Director Todd Field Explains Why Opening Credits Are at the Beginning

The most common question about “Tár” This is the reason why the film starts with an extended credit sequence, instead of ending. Todd Field, writer and director of the film explained that it was a result of his Wednesday interview. “wanted to recalibrate the viewer’s expectations about hierarchy” Both on and offscreen

“Tár” tells the story of a fictional composer and conductor named Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), who is at the top of her game when allegations about her abuse of power turn her life upside down.

Field echoed these themes and took an a “last is first” This approach reverses the usual order in which names are placed so credits that were listed last come first. Running these credits early in the film’s two-hour and 38-minute runtime ensures everyone who contributed will get their due, he explained.

“If you’re going to credit people, then those credits should count as much as any other credits. Many are the hands that make a film,” Field said the Los Angeles Times. “There are many filmmakers that lock arms together and so just simply speaking, I wanted to recalibrate the viewer’s expectations about hierarchy. That’s a fairly low-hanging piece of fruit thematically for the film.”

Noticeably missing from the opening credits are its top-billed players: the actors, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, music advisor John Mauceri and conducting supervisor Natalie Murray Beale.

However “Tár” It is possible to “rehearsal film,” Field wanted to emphasize the “tremendous amount of performance required” grouped together at the final by its main players.

“If anyone came at the end other than the performers to take that curtain call, I’d be throwing fruit and tomatoes at the screen,” He added. “So it was really important that they come out and we have the pleasure of letting them take a curtain call.”

Field had intended for Field’s credit placement as an opening or introduction to the audience. The song was playing behind Field’s ears. “the Shipibo Conibo Icaro that’s sung by Elisa Vargas Fernandez,” The scene below shows the ethnographic fieldwork discussed.

“Whether you understand what it is or not, I think it’s important just in terms of sort of saying, ‘Get ready, the rhythm and hues that you’re used to perhaps may be a bit different going forward,’ and intentionally try to put an audience on their heels and make them decide where they stand and if they stick with it or not,” Field said. “And it is disorienting, but intentionally so.”

Were they allowed to? You can also Disorienting was the word that the audiences were given. “big conversation” After the initial screening, there was a resounding success. After the first screening, there was “some real concern” Focus Features distributor, Field won the battle in the end.

“Tár” won Best Film and Best Actress at last night’s New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and won Best Screenplay at Monday’s Gotham Awards. Seven nominations have been made for it in the Independent Spirit Awards.

