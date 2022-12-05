Tanya’s White Lotus: What We Really Need to Worry About

Warning: Spoilers in this article The White Lotus Season 2.)

Things that seem too good to true are often not real.

Tanya McQuoid the heiress certainly thinks so (Jennifer Coolidge()’s current situation The White Lotus Season 2. Greg, her husband left Greg behind (season two).Jon Gries) on a romantic Sicilian getaway, luxurious English expat Quentin (Tom HollanderPortia, her assistant and friend, wooped in to lift her spirits.Haley Lu RichardsonTo party at his Palermo villa, he will be accompanied by.

Harmless, right? It’s not, but we think it is.

During the Dec. 4 episode, Quentin encouraged Tanya to do a large amount of cocaine provided by a mafia-adjacent, gun-owning suitor. Now, motivating Tanya to be her most debaucherous self doesn’t Automatically make Quentin a villain. But episode 1 has shown us that we know there were several dead bodies found at the White Lotus. Certain Red flag

Is there another red flag? Tanya’s assistant Portia is suspiciously whisked from town by Quentin’s fake nephew JackLeo Woodall). Not to mention, Jack drunkenly confessed to Portia that Quentin doesn’t have to sell his villa anymore as he’s “coming into money.”