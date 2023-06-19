Tanya reveals that she was on Love Island when you had to ask for the toilet.

Tanya Manhenga, the star of LOVE Island has revealed the very strict rules that govern the show.

The 22-year old, who was on South Africa’s version of the program earlier in the year, said that Islanders were even required to request to use the restroom.

3 Tanya Manhenga took the cover off Love Island Rex

3 Tanya has appeared on Love Island before. Rex

Tanya explained how the whole thing was under control, even what people wore.

She explained: “You always have to be in bikinis, that is such a rule.

“In South Africa as well it was very cold at night but then during the day, I think in the last few days when it started raining unexpectedly and we asked if we could wear something else and they said no.”

The Speaker Madame Joyce’s podcast, she continued: “If you need to go to the toilet you have to ask, you have a mic on constantly so you can just say it and someone will hear you on the mic and the voice coming from somewhere will say you can go or no you can’t right now, wait a second.

“There was one toilet upstairs and one downstairs and you have one shower. The villa gets cleaned every night so when we wake up it’s like a whole new villa but the bathroom, I would say they would leave it for a few days then they would tidy it up.”

Tanya added: “When you sign the contract it says 24/7 filming, even when we have days off we are still filming.”

Shaq was the love interest of the gorgeous star, who placed fourth in the competition.