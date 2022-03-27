Tammy Williams To Own $135 Million Production Studio In Atlanta

Tammy Williams is the majority owner of an Atlanta television studio. Tyler Perry, a Black man, was the sole owner of studio space in Georgia. However, this deal makes Williams the first Black woman to purchase a $135million studio and post-production facility.

According to Black EnterpriseShe has been working for this cause for over ten year. She said, “We’ve been patient,”She said. “This has not been an overnight thing, this vision for us.” Williams has over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry producing and directing mostly Christian based content. She has partnered with Gary Guidry, who is the CEO of G-Square Events. They also founded Cinema South Studios.

Cinema South Studios will open in March. It is located north Fayette County. The studio covers 60 acres and includes 11 sound stages, a back lot, lighting, grip rental house, props, and wardrobe. A transportation company will be part of the production facility. An office building will house post-production and a theater. Williams is working fast to complete the construction of the studio. The goal is to have it operational by the early 2023.

“The demand for soundstages is happening globally, and the ownership rarely looks like us, let alone an African American woman,”Guidry stated this in an official statement, according to AJC. “When I choose to invest, I evaluate the need of the business and the ownership. Investing in Tammy Williams and her team of professionals convinced me that buying the land in Fayetteville, GA.”