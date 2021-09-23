Tamera Mowry Admires How Her Daughter Ariah Looks Exactly Like Her

Tamera Mowry and her daughter Ariah Talea looked like twins in a picture the proud mom shared on her Instagram page showing how they spent their Monday. American actress and television personality Tamera Mowry is famous for starring with her twin sister Tia Mowry on the ABC/WB sitcom “Sister Sister.”

She is also known for being one of the co-hosts of the syndicated daytime talk show “The Real.” She was on the show from 2013 to 2020, when she quit.

Tamera is a happily married woman. On May 15, 2011, she married Fox News reporter Adam Housley. They had been together for six years before they tied the knot in California’s Napa Valley.

Tamera and Housley were blessed with their first child, Aden John Tanner (Tanner), on November 12, 2012. The couple welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Ariah Talea, on July 1, 2015.

Ariah shares a striking resemblance with her mom and has a strong bond. Some Instagram posts Tamera shared with her fans show the mother-daughter relationship and close resemblance.

On Monday, the proud mom shared another picture of herself and her daughter. Ariah and Tamera looked almost identical in the photo.

Tamera was wearing a pink strap top, while Ariah wore a pink top. As she took the photo, she looked as if she was yawning while her mom smiled behind.

In the post’s caption, Tamera wrote, “This is how we take on our Mondays!! #mondaymood.” The post generated many reactions from her fans, who commented on her and Ariah’s resemblance.

One fan described them as two of a kind, while another said Ariah is so cute and looks like her mom. A third person said they are twins, while a fourth fan said both mom and daughter are beautiful.

Ariah not only looks like her mom, but she is also following in her footsteps. In June, Tamera shared an adorable acting video that showed her daughter showing off her acting skills. The proud mom captioned the video:

“I just may have a little actress on my hands 😜 She kept saying, ‘Mommy I want to be in a movie with you’ and so we have been ‘practicing our acting’. I love #myminime.”

Tamera has opened up about her daughter in the past. While she was on “The Real,” the TV personality revealed what she prayed about when she was pregnant with Ariah.

Tamera said she really wanted Ariah to look like her with everything, including her eyes and skin color. Given that her husband, Aden, is white, the actress’s request is understandable. Her prayers were answered. Tamera has now given up on having children after having two beautiful kids. In 2019, she told Essence her kids were at an age where parenting is work.

She also shared how she inspires her children to do chores and get up early. Tamera is an active mom, it is clear.