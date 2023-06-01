Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis’ Daughter Reveals Early Dementia Symptoms That She and Her Family Missed

Tallulah willis speaks out about her father. The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore recently penned an essay in which she touches on her personal demons and Bruce’s initial signs of dementia. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in early this year. This neurological disorder causes him to not be able to understand or communicate what he says. The symptom is a result of frontotemporal degeneration, which affects cognition and behaviour on a regular basis. Tallulah, however, wrote: “But I have known for quite some time that there was something wrong.” The family attributed the vague lack of response to Hollywood hearing impairment: “Speak Up!”Die Hard“I messed up Dad’s ears. Bruce’s indifference grew and sometimes she took it personal. She thought that he was no longer interested in her because he had two children with Emma Heming Willis. This was the story her teenage mind told her: She wasn’t interesting or beautiful enough to her mother, despite this being far from truth. She continued, “I confess that in the last few years I avoided and denied Bruce’s declining health. I am not proud of this.” The truth is, I couldn’t handle it.

Tallulah said that she suffered anorexia for four years. “I’ve felt reluctant to speak about it because after I became sober, at the age of 20, restricting my food was the last vice I had to hang on to.” She entered Malibu Residential Treatment Facility at age 25 to treat the depression that she had experienced in her teenage years. Tallulah, who was also diagnosed with ADHD, began to take stimulant medication. This had an impact on her. My sense of self went completely haywire, just like many other people who have eating disorders.” While I embraced my body dysmorphia and flaunted it on Instagram my father was struggling quietly. We were conducting all kinds of cognitive tests, but there was no acronym. “I had given my central father-feeling canal a epidural. The good feelings were not really there and the bad emotions weren’t actually there.” Then she continued: “But, I recall a painful moment. I was attending a Martha’s Vineyard wedding in 2021, where the groom’s father gave a touching speech. I suddenly realized I’d never have that opportunity to hear my father speak about me as an adult at my wedding. It was devastating. It was devastating. I left the dining table and went outside. In the bush, I wept.” Tallulah remarked, “yet remained focused my body.”

But she remembers thinking that her dad would never have allowed her to get that big if he had been himself. Maybe he is a stereotypical dad of his generation. He was a man who did things. If he understood me, perhaps he would have picked me up and said ‘This ends now.’ She mentions going to after her then-fiancé dumped her in June of last year, her family stepped in and sent her to Driftwood Recovery in Texas, where she was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder. She said that when she left Texas, in October of last year, “she felt a lot more better.” It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to savor the time with my dad, holding his hand. I know that trials are looming, that this is the beginning of grief, but that whole thing about loving yourself before you can love somebody else—it’s real.” “Every time I go to my dad’s house, I take tons of photos—of whatever I see, the state of things. It’s like I’m an archaeologist looking for treasure in the things I didn’t pay attention to before. Every voicemail he left me is saved to a hard disk. I am trying to keep a record to remember him when he’s not there.

Tallulah says that his dementia is not affecting him physically and that he “still knows me and light up” when I walk into the room. He may know me forever, barring the odd bad day. FTD, according to her, differs from Alzheimer’s dementia because, early on at least, it is marked by motor and language deficits. The latter, on the other hand, is marked by memory impairment. When she talks about Bruce, she keeps switching between the past and present: “He is, He was, He was, She said. This is because I still have high hopes for him that I am reluctant to give up. “I’ve recognized aspects of his character in me and know we would be great friends, if there was more time.” He was cool and charming and slick and stylish and sweet and a little wacky—and I embrace all that. In her conclusion, the famous daughter admits it was difficult growing up as part of a well-known family. “I struggled so much to find some light within all those long shadows.” “But more and more frequently, I feel as if I am standing in this light.” Tallulah’s older sister Rumer delivered a girl in April. Bruce and Demi are now grandparents. She said, “There is this tiny creature that changes by the hour and this thing with my father which can change so rapidly and unexpectedly.” It feels like an exciting and unique time for my family and I am so happy to be there.