TalkTV Issues a Public Apology to Mental Health Charity for False Claims

TalkTV is forced to apologize publicly to Mind, the mental health charity. Mind claimed that TalkTV funded legal fees for asylum seekers.

Mike Graham stated on his June 10 show that presenter Mike Graham was “amazing”. ‘The Independent Republic of Mike Graham’ that the charity claimed to fund mental health support while actually paying migrants’ legal fees.

Mind complained that the claims were not true. “plain wrong”The channel had not reached out to the charity for comment.

Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV made an apology on Friday for the errors in its questioning “why various organisations, including Mind, were providing funding to a charity called Migrants Organise.”

It read: “Mind has pointed out to us that the funds it gave to Migrants Organise were given for specific work to support mental health and not for legal fees of illegal immigrants. It says it’s transparent about the work it does and details of the projects it funds are on its website.”

Mind claimed that it received negative messages regarding their work during the original broadcast, but that it only learned about them after being informed by supporters.

“What TalkTV got wrong wasn’t that we work with refugees, but how we do it. Our work is around supporting mental health. We shout about this from the rooftops,”According to the charity.

TalkTV offered its apology “We didn’t offer Mind an opportunity to respond at the time and are happy to do so now. We are sorry for any confusion caused by the discussion on the show.”

With its flagship show hosted by Piers Morgan in Australia and broadcast in the UK, the channel has had difficulty finding a domestic audience. Rupert Murdoch is reported to be keen to explore possible changes or to merge with GB News (an older, similarly-focused channel) in the year.