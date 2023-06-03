Taeyong Shalala tracklist, release time and date are discussed ahead of NCT’s star Taeyong solo debut

NCT’s all-rounder Taeyong is getting ready for his official solo debut. Here’s a quick look at Taeyong’s Shalala album release date, tracklist, and all about his solo project.

Lee Taeyong, a K-pop singer who has performed with SuperM, NCT127 and other groups, is known for having mastered a variety of styles, dances, and being able to perform in varying situations. In 2016, the 27-year old singer made his NCT debut. Seven years later and his new album Shalala will mark his first solo release.

Taeyong’s single album Shalala will be released on June 5 at 6pm KST/ 5am ET/ 2am PT. Let’s take a look at the global release time of the K-pop album below.

Tracklist

Taeyong’s Shalala album consists of seven songs including a feature with Red Velvet’s vocalist Wendy. Below is the track list.

As per SM Entertainment, Shalala is a reflection of Taeyong’s variety of music sentiments. From futuristic songs to dance music, the diverse album has it all. Virtual Insanity has a futuristic feel, while RUBY talks about his longing for a pet. 404 File Not Found is a song that will make you dreamy.

Taeyong’s Shalala dubbed as top ‘K-pop fashion’

Lee Taeyong’s iconic fashion has made it to Shalala teaser images as fans gush on Twitter about the legendary concept snaps.

Speaking about Shalala, a fan tweeted: “could never shut up about how Taeyong’s Shalala is one of the most fashion-forward moments in K-pop.”

Another one echoed: “I believe only Taeyong and his perfect body proportion who can pull this extravaganza and avant garde style of fashion.”

A third fan added: “music? fashion? art? personality? he delivers them all in ONE album.”

Stream NCT Taeyong’s Shalala on June 5 at 6pm KST/ 5am ET.

Follow HITCASIA for more Asian entertainment news.Facebook,TwitterThe following are some examples of how to get started:Instagram.