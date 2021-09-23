T-Rex was far from speedster shown in Jurassic Park films

T-Rex was far from speedster shown in Jurassic Park films
By Brandon Pitt
In
THE T-Rex was far from the ­nimble speedster shown in the Jurassic Park films, say scientists — waddling along at 2.9mph.

To help propel its eight-ton weight, the 40ft king among the dinosaurs moved it side to side.

Instead of sticking out its tail behind for balance, the 40ft king of the dinosaurs swung it from side to side

Prof Peter Bishop, part of a team at the Royal Veterinary College who came up with a computer simulation, likened it to humans swinging their arms as they walk.

He said: “Rather than just being a static counterbalance, the tail played a crucial dynamic role.”

The study, published in journal Science Advances, found that without it, moving would have taken far more energy.

Another study of Tyrannosaurus, which ruled the Earth 68 million years ago, found it swaggered with a “swinging” rhythm like cowboy film legend John Wayne.

Researcher Pasha van Bijlert, of Vrije University in Amsterdam, said: “I love Jurassic Park, but they depicted T-Rex running after that Jeep at nearly 40mph.

“He would have looked much lazier.”

