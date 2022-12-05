SZA confirms SOS release date with additional details

SZA has teased us for quite some time about her new album SOS. Now, we have the confirmed release date.

At the start of December, the singer teased the world about her new album by sharing her cover art.

But she didn’t reveal all the details. The good news for her fans is that she didn’t wait to share more information. She has confirmed the release date.

SZA revealed that her new album SOS would be released on Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) on Sunday, December 9, 2009.

The announcement was made while the singer performed “Shirt”, her number one hit.

S.O.S. This is the sequel to 2017’s album CTRL. Since 2017, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the new album by the singer.

SOS differs from CTRL

Talk to BillboardSZA has confirmed SOS is different to her prior album. This was because so much has changed over the years.

According to her, her writing has improved and she is more open about sharing emotions. These were some of the improvements fans will see on her new album, according to the singer.

SZA admitted that the difficulties she had to endure between her albums was worth the effort. The singer, however, was thrilled to share her latest album with her fans.

View Instagram Post

Feeling under pressure

SZA When she released her album, 2017, the singer enjoyed the sweet taste of success. Surprised by the sudden attention, she released her album in 2017.

Nonetheless, she decided to focus on what she knew best – music.

Billboard reported that she said: “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody.

“I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

Her excitement is now to see what fans think of her latest release.

Display all

SZA confirms SOS release date and provides details on the new album.