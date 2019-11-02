Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Closing Box Office Collection Report – Sye Raa Lifetime Numbers | Chiranjeevi

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy the epic historical film was highly anticipated Telugu movie of the year and many hopes were on the line with the movie. With megastar of Telugu Chiranjeevi himself having high hopes with the film has recently expressed satisfaction with the response which the film received but to be honest the film could create noise on in the Telugu markets but failed to make an impact in Northern India and other languages.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy although had a dream in the Telugu language it failed to create any impact on the Northern States and other Souther states like Prabhaas starrer Baahubali franchisee did and the latest release Saaho did. On the contrary, Saaho had better run in the Hindi film circuit.

The fact that it did not do well in other languages despite the fact that the film which ensemble megastars and legends of other languages also is even more surprising. The producers and distributors failed to create buzz and cash in the popularity of living legend Amitabh Bachchan and Sudeep Kichcha in Hindi and Kannada circuits.

The film made 142.85 crores net in its lifetime box office collection of all languages. Here’s the region-wise breakup –

Nizam – 32.10 crores

Ceded – 19.00 crores

Uttarandhara – 16.80 crores

East Godavari – 8.35 crores

West Godavari – 6.65 crores

Guntur – 9.70 crores

Krishna – 7.70 crores

Nellore – 4.80 crores

Total AP/TS Collection – 104.90 crores

Karnataka – 16.50 crores

Tamil Nadu + Kerala + North India – 7.90 crores

Overseas – 13.50 crores

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Lifetime Collections: 142.85 Crores