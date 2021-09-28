Sydney Park Joins Showtime Sex Trafficking Drama Pilot ‘Coercion’

EXCLUSIVE: Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists alumna Sydney Park is set as a series regular opposite Sydney Chandler in Showtime drama pilot Coercion. Written and to be directed by Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich), Coercion is inspired by the life of Rebecca Bender, a national leader on and survivor of sex trafficking. Wiip is producing.

Coercion depicts Bender’s (Chandler) escape from the world of sex trafficking after six years, her struggles to return to a “normal” life, and her emergence as a confident, funny and impassioned advocate for justice.

Park will portray Brandi, a high-end Las Vegas-based prostitute.

Executive producing Coercion are Grant, Bender, Gail Lyon, and actress Rosanna Arquette, who is a longtime advocate for survivors of sex trafficking. Hope Hartman, of wiip, and Paul Lee also serve as executive producers.

Park can next be seen in the leading role of Makani Young in Netflix film There’s Someone Inside Your House. She recently wrapped production on romance drama First Love and starred in the comedy-drama film, Moxie, directed by Amy Poehler. Park’s previous credits include a starring role in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and recurring roles on The Walking Dead and Santa Clarita Diet, among others. Park is represented by CAA, Hansen Jacobson, Teller.