SXSW Film Review; Pic Stars Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale

“We need more Dollys in the world,” is the message of this raucous but hugely enjoyable comedy, which, at the same time, reminds us that there is—and can only be—one Dolly Parton. The 76 year-old country legend is having quite the moment at SXSW this years, arriving at festival with a concert to support her new album and novel. Run, Rose, RunDollyverse and her online NFT site Dollyverse, all while riding a wave public goodwill following her $1 million donation to the Covid vaccine.

Surprisingly, despite its subject’s bona fides as an all-time American icon, Seriously RedOriginating from Australia, where we were born, he is Strictly ballroom(1992) The Sapphires (2012). You can feel the residual influence of both films here, but P.J. has to be the template. Hogan’s seminal Muriel’s WeddingIt was a hit with Toni Collette and became a mainstay in 1994. Directed by Gracie Otto. She is the sister of Miranda and a prolific director. Seriously Red could work similar wonders for star/writer Krew Boylan, whose anarchic screen presence recalls Grease-era Stockard Channing and a younger Catherine O’Hara.

Boylan plays Raylene ‘Red’Delaney is a chaotic redhead, Dolly Parton lover, and works as an evaluator for a real estate company with her childhood friend Francis (Thomas Campbell). At the office party—where she takes the invitation to “dress up” a little too literally by arriving in a blonde wig and a rhinestone-studded outfit—she performs a knockout version of Parton’s anthemic “9 To 5,” catches the eye of the evening’s Elvis-lookalike host, and meets Teeth (Celeste Barber), who road-manages for a company specializing in celebrity impersonators. Through Teeth, she meets the enigmatic big boss Wilson (Bobby Cannavale), himself a former Neil Diamond tribute act, and sets her sights on partnering as Dolly with Kenny (Daniel Webber), a method-acting Kenny Rogers clone who lives his idol’s life 24/7—and expects Red to do so too.

Like Muriel’s Wedding it’s both an Ugly Duckling story and a cautionary tale about getting what you wish for, and once you’ve got a handle on that, it’s easy to see what’s coming next as Red starts to feel more comfortable in her skin and the story enters into familiar romcom territory. Thankfully, Otto’s film has more than that to offer, and it’s the incidental details that will likely make this a cult favorite: on her journey, Red visits The Copy Club, an underground speakeasy with Fight Club-style secrecy rules where Abba lookalikes rub shoulders with a Freddie Mercury wannabe, an uncanny Elton John doppelganger and an impressively energetic plus-size Barbra Streisand.

These camp opportunities are available at every turn and, though the film is clearly gay-friendly (a cameo from flamboyantly cheesy Australian cabaret artist Bob Downe at The Copy Club attests to that), the comedy is broad enough for audiences who are drawn to the music alone. Most of the songs are Dolly classics, with a little bit of kitsch. That said, Dolly’s heartland fanbase might not take too kindly to the film’s saltier scenes, like Red’s dressing-down at work when her boss, on firing her, describes her as “the lovechild of Mick Hucknall and Ronald McDonald—if they banged”. Similarly, the Neil Diamond faithful might not appreciate the affectionate irreverence dished out to the singer, which culminates in a truly unexpected laugh-out-loud moment—a kind of comedic jump-scare—when the deadpan Cannavale bursts into an earnest rendition of “I Am … I Said” (“Did you ever read about a frog who dreamed of bein’ a king…?”).

Otto’s film, her first narrative feature, would have fit seamlessly into this year’s Sundance, where it would have sat easily in a World Dramatic slot and perhaps even worked as an offbeat Midnight title. SXSW, though, is a good platform for it, given the festival’s musical roots. Roots are an integral part of the festival’s success. Seriously Red, notably when our heroine begins to realize that in order to know where you’re going, you must first know where you’re from, and that to compete with the real Dolly Parton, you need to bring your own style and personality—not just “a blonde wig and a bra full of socks”.