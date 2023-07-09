Swifties go wild when Presley Cash stars in Taylor Swift’s I Can See You Video

Taylor Swift’s new music video, I Can See You featuring Joey King and Presley Cash has been released. Fans are raving about the casting. Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash all star in the cinematic video, and here’s why that’s so significant.

The 33-year-old just dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), a re-released version of her third studio album. It includes all the original songs plus six added ‘from the vault’ tracks. One of them is I Can See You, which has got fans feeling very nostalgic…

Taylor Swift casts Presley Cash and Joe King

I Can See You is a music video that depicts an heist in which King Cash and Lautner break into a vault with heavy fortification.

Then they start fighting to free Taylor Swift from the vault that has the Speak Now album cover.

It seemingly symbolises the fact that her third studio album has been ‘saved’ after the singer re-recorded it more than a decade on.

Taylor is re-recording her first six albums so she owns the masters of her old music again. Her former record company, Big Machine, sold the back catalog.

I Can See You is a video that has Swifties going wild

This casting is important because they all played an integral part of Speak Now, when the original release was in 2010.

Presley is an actress and writer who appeared in the original music video for Taylor Swift's track Mean from Speak Now.

At the age of 13, she played a young bullied girl. Joey King, an actress who was just nine at the time, also appeared in this video.

Taylor and Lautner dated for several months during the fall of 2009. This was shortly before Speak Now, which is largely about Lautner.

Swifties on Twitter are a rage.

Taylor reveals the screams on stage

Fans went wild when Anti-Hero, the singer of Kansas City’s music video, brought out all three performers to announce it.

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” she said about Lautner.

“I just wanna say one thing quick – I respect you so much, not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are,” the actor gushed.

“I had my heart set on Joe King, Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash starring in it,” Taylor then wrote on Twitter. “Joey and Presley had been in the video for Mean when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!!”

“I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP Jonathan Sela. So proud of this one.”