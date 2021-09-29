Sweetener used in Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi & other fizzy drinks makes female dieters pile on pounds, research reveals

AN artificial sweetener widely used in fizzy drinks makes female dieters pile on the pounds, research suggests.

Sucralose, which is found in Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, and other soft drinks increases food cravings and appetites in overweight and obese women.

An artificial sweetener widely used in fizzy drinks – including Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi – makes female dieters pile on the pounds, research suggests

It was not found to have the same effect on men of a healthy weight.

Researcher Professor Kathleen Page said: “Drinking artificially sweetened drinks may trick the brain into feeling hungry, which may, in turn, result in more calories being consumed.”

The sweetener, also known as Splenda, is 600 times sweeter than sugar and calorie-free.

It is used by many people for weight loss. However, Prof. Page from Los Angeles said that it has been linked to type II diabetes. Studies have also shown that it can harm gut bacteria.