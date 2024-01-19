Sweet Reason Behind Ashley Cain’s Baby Name Revealed – Son Welcomed Three Years After Tragic Daughter’s Death

New Dad in Town: Ashley Cain Shares First Snap Of Newborn Son on Social Media

Ashley Cain has shared the arrival of his baby son on social media. The proud dad took to Instagram earlier today to post the first snap of his son, Aliyas Diamond Cain, whilst paying tribute to his late daughter Azaylia. He has since shared a detailed explanation behind his unique name. Ashley explained in the comment section: “What the letter ‘A’ holds is a family tradition, being the first letter of my father’s and all of my uncles first names. The name ‘Diamond’ is from my grandma and their mother. “It’s our family name along with Cain, it’s out Vincentian roots, all the way from our small island and from our great people.” Alongside the photo of him Aliyas’ hand, Ashley had previously written: “Aliyas Diamond Cain – 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz. “I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life. ” & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too. “Welcome to the world my son. “May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful.”

Ashley has not yet revealed the identity of the mother of his son. He and ex partner Safiyya Vorajee lost their daughter Azaylia to leukaemia in 2021 when she was just eight months old. Last month Safiyya exclusively told Central Recorder of her heartache after learning Ashley was expecting a baby boy with another woman.

The former football star later responded to criticism regarding his personal life, stating on social media: "Safiyya and I have shared an intense emotional journey together since losing Azaylia. When there are intense emotions involved, be that from loss, breakups, or my recent baby announcement, recollection of events may vary. What has never varied is our mutual commitment to our daughter's foundation, which has never been stronger. So I will continue saying less and doing more."

Ashley shares his late daughter Azaylia with his ex-girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee