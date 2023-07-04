Sweet Magnolias author ‘concerned’ about changes from books in season 3

How many books are there in the Sweet Magnolias novel series, and what does the author think is a major cause for concern in season 3?

Sweet Magnolias returns for its third season in just a few weeks’ time on Netflix, so it’s the perfect time to check out the classic original book series.

How many Sweet Magnolias books are there?

There are eleven total books from author Sherryl Woods that form the Sweet Magnolias series, released between 2007 and 2014, with an additional special cookbook published in 2012:

Woods has produced over 110 romance drama and mystery novels since her first book in 1982. Whilst Sweet Magnolias is certainly her most famous work, Woods has also published the popular Chesapeake Shores series – which was adapted into a six-season TV series that aired on the Hallmark Channel between 2016 and 2022.

Sweet Magnolias author acknowledges ‘readers go crazy’ at changes

Speaking to Distractify in 2022, just after the premiere of season 2 on Netflix, Sherryl Woods would sit down to discuss whether or not the TV series was a faithful adaptation of the books.

The classic author acknowledged how “from my perspective, [the series is] following the books fairly well” but also confessed how “readers go crazy” when there is a slight deviation from the original source material.

Building on the content from the novel is one thing, but changing certain themes and character arcs is another. Thankfully, Woods shared how the writing team was “finding layers [that] I didn’t even know” and that this development is “what it takes to keep a show going.”

The only problem that Woods brought up was Cal’s apparent anger management issues, as seen in the dramatic season 2 finale when he was arrested for engaging in a fight right in the middle of Sullivans.

“I’m a little concerned about Cal. The anger management issue was not an issue in the books, and I think it does add this other layer to him, but I certainly don’t want to see him turn into a villain of some kind.”

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to see what happens with Cal and all of the rest of Serenity’s residents as Sweet Magnolias season 3 prepares for its big return on July 20.

