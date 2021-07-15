Sweet Girl: Release Date For Netflix, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else

Netflix is collaborating with the heartthrob of Hollywood, Jason Momoa, for the first time. The Netflix original film will be making its debut the following month. Sweet Girl is an action-thriller film by the debut director Andrew Mendoza. Sweet Girl features an impeccable team of Will Staples, Gregg Hurwitz, and Philip Eisner.

Brad Peyton, the filmmaker behind some of the action-packed films of Dwayne Johnson, has a major role in Sweet Girl. Furthermore, Peyton is also popular for bringing big-budget action films to life. In Sweet Girl, Peyton helms the role of the executive producer of Sweet Girl. In addition to this, the production of Sweet Girl is done by Pride of Gypsies and ASAP Entertainment.

Sweet Girl: Release Date on Netflix

The streaming giant already releases the trailer of Sweet Girl. Netflix further confirms that Sweet Girl will be arriving on Netflix on 20 August 2021.

By the looks of it, Netflix has preferred a global release for the Jason Mamoa film. If you haven’t seen the trailer of Sweet Girl yet, watch it below:

Sweet Girl: Production Details

The principal photography of Netflix Original film began back on 11 November 2019 in Pennsylvania. The film was eventually wrapped up by 11 February 2020.

At the time of writing, it is unclear if the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic affected the post-production of Sweet Girl. But the delay in release date suggests that the makers found it difficult to release the film on theatres considering the safety of Jason Mamoa’s fans and avid movie-goes.

Sweet Girl: Cast

Isabela Merced portrays the titular role, Rachel, alongside Momoa, who will be played Cooper in the film. The film’s additional star cast features Jake Allyn, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Marie Zoumanigui, Justin Bartha, and Adria Arjona.

Sweet Girl: Plot

The action/thriller revolves around a revenge plot with Cooper, a recent widower who vows to bring people responsible for the death of her wife to justice. In addition to this, he also attempts to protect his only family left alive, Rachel, his daughter.