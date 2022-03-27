Sweet Disneyland TikTok is Viral after Woman Discovers Footage of Her Boyfriend Wifing At Her In The Park Before they Knew Each Other

Many Disney films end with a ending that includes a “happily ever after” moment. The idea of a fantastical love affair may seem impossible to some of us – usually real life is a little more complicated. But it looks like at least one young woman has managed to show that it’s possible. TikTok has made her viral after she shared footage of her boyfriend wave at her at Disneyland, years before they began dating.

Disney cast members might deal with Some hilarious guest interactions while they’re on the clock, but Their jobs come with many perks , too. One that isn’t officially in the benefit package, but that at least one employee has encountered, is finding your partner at the park. But back in 2019, that’s what happened for one young man – and his now-girlfriend captured the moment they first locked eyes and shared it with all the hopeless romantics out there.

This viral video was shared by her TikTok anyssatano, an account, shows us how sometimes fated fairytale relationships can actually happen in real-life. Enjoy this sweet video.

@anyssatano Tell me, I almost died that day from excitement😂😂😂 ♬Original sound – Frankiesaudios

Anyssa claims that she is quoted in the accompanying caption. “almost died of excitement that day.”She may have thought she was excited back then, but it must have been thrilling to find out that the Cinderella coach-driver who made your heart sing years ago is now your main squeeze. She’s probably glad she stayed late at Disneyland to watch the parade he was a part of, because it makes their romance that much more special.

Disney parks seem to be a hub for viral romantic connections, and missed opportunities. At Disney World, a young man was foiled by a cast member while he was attempting to propose – and of course someone on social media had to record the moment He was then taken out of park . When another guest’s wedding party – which closed down the entire park – went viral, TikTok users couldn’t help but wonder how much they had shelled out for the VIP treatment.

These kinds of moments are likely way better for the brand than some of the other viral incidents they’ve weathered recently. Some fans took to social media last year to voice their dissatisfaction with their brand’s handling of the incident. Reservations at Disneyland restaurant were cancelled Last minute Reddit’s viral Reddit post: How the park treats guests who vomit was informative but probably not the kind of information they’d want to be floating around the internet. Disney World could have done without that Twitter video. One of their attractions on fire . (All of these were most likely better than the attention the company has received in the aftermath of. Walkouts by LGBTQIA+ employees .)