Swap a Wet London Weekend for Lanzarote and Save £100 While Getting a Tan – Ultimate Travel Hack

How This Savvy Couple Saved £100 on Their Holiday – And Even Caught Some Sun

When Bobbi Hadgraft and her fiancé Will Huyton started planning their trip to London, they never expected to end up saving money by swapping it for a holiday in Lanzarote. But that’s exactly what happened, and their getaway ended up costing them a whole £100 less than their original London plans.

The Decision to Swap

Bobbi, aged 23, wanted to visit London, but when she and Will, 21, tallied up the costs of flights, accommodation, and activities, they realized they could spend less on a trip to the Canaries.

Will, a journalist from Hull, marveled at the savings. Their flights to Lanzarote only cost £40 each for the return, and they found accommodation for just £50. In contrast, taking the train to London would have set them back £80 each for the return journey.

The Winning Features of Lanzarote

What sealed the deal was the 20C temperature difference between Lanzarote and London. The couple flew out from Manchester at the crack of dawn on December 9, landed in Lanzarote at 10 am, and flew back at 11 pm the next day.

Bobbi said, “We sunbathed, went swimming in the sea, had a brilliant bar crawl and some amazing food. It was fantastic – I even came back with a tan.”

The Appeal of Affordable Travels

Bobbi and Will confessed that they were enticed into seeking budget-friendly trips after seeing online deals for flights for under ten pounds. The pair found that the money they saved allowed them to enjoy a pint in the sun for just £1.30 during happy hour – a fraction of the cost in London.

The Convenience and Satisfaction of Affordable Escapes

Bobbi and Will found the journey to Lanzarote less stressful than a trip to London would have been. With the current state of rail service disruptions in the UK, they knew it would take them longer to travel to and from London that weekend. For them, the effort to wake up early was totally worth the tradeoff for a weekend well-spent lounging on the beach instead of seeking shelter under an umbrella.

In summary, instead of burning a hole in their pocket for overpriced drinks and attractions in London, this couple was able to make the most of their weekend with a budget-friendly, sun-soaked getaway to Lanzarote.