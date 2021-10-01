SVU’ Wins Thursday, ‘Station 19’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Slip

NBC won the ratings crown with its latest episode of The NBC Show, in a night that featured many premieres from ABC. Law & Order: SVU. According to fast affiliates, the NBC drama’s latest episode was the most-viewed program on Thursday primetime. It received a 0.8 rating from the 18-49 demographic and 4.71million viewers. The NBC series was slightly down from last week’s premiere , but slightly outshined the Season 5 debut ofStation 19Among others.

NBC retained a good number of viewers for the two-hour segment of Law & Order: Organized (0.7, 4.21M) crime dropping only one tenth and about 10% in viewers from its lead-in.

Despite being far short of Law & Order: SVUIn ratings, the Station 19 premiere (0.7, 4.78M) did top Thursday’s viewers, providing the Season 18 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy(0.7, 4.63M), welcomed back a familiar face with a solid foundation. Despite being among the top spots in Thursday’s primetime numbers, both Station 19And Grey’s AnatomyTheir November 2020 premieres were cancelled. Their June finale ratings were below average Station 19Rose but Grey’s AnatomyJust a little bit.

Big Sky‘s sophomore season debut closed out ABC’It was a night of shocking events. Thursday’s episode (0.4, 3.13M) was down from its the first season’s November premiere (0.6, 4.03M), but stable in ratings and up in viewership from its S1 finale in May (0.4, 2.87M).

Fox’s series premieres in The Big Leap and Our Kind of People got a second go-around in primetime, with each rerun failing to surpass their original debuts in ratingAnd viewership.

CBS’ Thursday peaked with the two-hour showing of 50 years of The Price is Right Drew Carey hosted this special that attracted a 0.5 demo ratings and 3.79 million viewers.

The OutpostCW announced that the fantasy drama would not be renewed for a fifth season. There was only one remaining episode. This made it the least-watched show of the evening. CoronerFor the lowest-rated.