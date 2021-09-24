SVU Actor Demore Barnes Open Up About His Exit Story

Over the last two decades, we’ve been forced to say goodbye to many of our favorite Law & Order: Special Victims Unit characters. Detective John Munch was the lead character in the series for 15 years. Captain Cragen left the series to follow his heart.

We’ve seen several cast members come and go, and in Elliot Stabler’s case, come back again. But it appears that it may be the end of the road for SVU actor Demore Barnes, who is seemingly getting his exit story in the Season 23 premiere. Now fans are wondering, was Demore fired from Law & Order: SVU? Just recently, Detective Garland was demoted.

Reports do not indicate that Demore was fired, but his statement on social media confirmed that he didn’t leave the show by his own volition. In an emotional video posted on Instagram, Demore revealed that he was just as shocked about his exit from SVU as everyone else.

The actor revealed that he had suffered a terrible loss recently and declined to comment on his exit from the series. However, Demore finally broke his silence in September. He thanked both the network as well as his cast for their warm welcome.

Demore initially joined the cast of SVU in Season 21 as a recurring character and became the show’s first Black deputy chief. Ahead of Season 22, both Demore and Jamie Gray Hyder, who played detective ​​Katriona Taemin, were promoted to series regulars.

“What I know is that it is almost every actor’s desired right of passage to appear on one episode of SVU, and yet here I am. I’ve not only gone on to do more than one episode, but I know I’ve done it with style,” he shared in his statement. Demore disclosed that he didn’t know why he was let go, but he thanked showrunners for the opportunity.