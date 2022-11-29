Sutton Stracke Dispenses the Beans on Where Tinsley Mortimer Lives Now

On November 28, Sutton Stracke shocked fans when she uploaded not just an image but also a video. Instagram photo taken with Tinsley Mortimer. “Real Housewives of New York” The alum moved to. “Guess who I found living in my hometown? @tinsleymortimer is the perfect match for Augusta!” Stracke wrote the caption. The snap shows the couple smiling while outside enjoying a sunny day. Many were shocked to hear Stracke tell the story of Mortimer’s move to Georgia. “Did you just expose her living in Augusta?” One fan Frequently Asked Questions. Others expressed their excitement at Mortimer’s return to reality television. “Can you just set up a camera and make your own show with her?” Follower Possible suggestions. “She needs to go back and save RHONY … we need her,” Another Additional.

Early in the month, there were rumors that Bravo would be hosting the socialite. “RHONY: Legacy” spin-off. However, a report that was published just days prior to Stracke’s Instagram post indicated that Mortimer wouldn’t be returning to the network. “Tinsley is happy right now leading a private life, but when the right opportunity comes to be back on TV, it will be considered,” Source: Page Six December 23, 2009.

Mortimer, who doesn’t reside in New York but was close to joining Bravo for a Season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” It was July. In the end, her withdrawal was due to scheduling conflicts. Us Weekly.