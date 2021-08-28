Suspicious Man Caught Taking Pictures Of Young Girls On A Train

A TikToker spotted a mysterious man indulging in some unruly activities on a train. He quickly recorded a clip and warned women of the man snapping their pictures without permission.

Recently, an old man taking pictures of girls caught the eyeballs of a TikTok user. He immediately recorded a clip and shared it on his social handles. The video featured a man whom girls will definitely not love to come across.

Coming under the username @notodrugskids, the video went viral overnight. It features an elderly man comfortably relaxing on a New York subway train, while he is intentionally snapping pictures of teenage girls without their permission.

The short shocked the netizens, and it has already garnered over 100,000 views. The gray-haired old man with a mask holding his phone capturing random pictures of the girls left the audience stunned. However, the main matter that disturbed the netizens is the strange behavior of the videographer who did not attempt to interfere in between. The users expected him to raise his voice against the activity of the old man.

One person, out of disappointment, commented, “You are literally doing the same thing, man.” While other raised questions about why he did not stand up and stop the activity. However, the users got a breath of relief when the TikToker dropped the second video, where he confronted the old man. The TikToker yelled out, “Delete everything and everyone beware of his man.”

At last, the other passengers too joined him and compelled the man to delete all the photos. The old man’s gallery was loaded with unsolicited pictures, which shocked the crowd.

The TikToker got incredible applauds and his post’s comment section was loaded with praises, thanking him for taking the stand. One user also quoted, “Thank you can for calling him out on it!!”.