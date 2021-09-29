Suspect ‘Snapped’ Before Shooting 4 Friends Found Dead in Wisconsin Cornfield, Prosecutors Say

The Arizona man charged with killing four people and abandoning their bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people,” according to a criminal complaint.

Antoine Suggs, 38, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation, in the Sept. 12 killings of Minneapolis residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30.

Five days after the murders, Suggs turned himself in to Arizona authorities. He is currently being held at Maricopa County Jail, with the possibility of extradition to St. Paul. A county sheriff’s spokesperson told Inside Edition Digital Tuesday.

Suggs’ father, Darren McWright, 56, has been charged with four felony counts of hiding a corpse and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center in St. Paul, according to the sheriff’s department.

McWright was also arrested in Minnesota. Authorities believe the killings took place. According to the complaint, McWright denied knowing that there were dead bodies in the car. He allegedly helped his son hide out in a Wisconsin cornfield.

A court filing revealed many horrifying details. One was that Suggs was accused of driving around with victims’ bodies for hours in a black Mercedes SUV. The complaint stated that gas station video showed Flug Presley’s body in the passenger seat. Authorities previously stated that the remains of three other people were found in the back seat.

According to police, each was shot in their head.

The complaint stated that Suggs’ Arizona-issued, bloody photo identification card and six shell casings were found in the Mercedes.

Suggs asked his father for help after the shootings. According to the complaint the older man allegedly followed Suggs into a cornfield in western Wisconsin approximately 70 miles from St. Paul, then drove him back home to Minnesota. Authorities said that Suggs’ father thought that his son had been involved with a drug deal.

Authorities said that the victims had been at St. Paul bars since the night of September 11, and continued to visit until the early hours of the morning of Sept. 12. Investigators were told later by witnesses that Suggs and Flug-Presley had been seen at one of the local taverns. Authorities also said that surveillance video showed the victims getting into an SUV.

The motive behind the murders is not known. Flug-Presley’s family members claim that the woman had a relationship to Suggs and McWright was well-known to their families for a while.