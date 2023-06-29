Survivor of mass shooting wins primary in an overwhelming victory

Mother of the survivor of the horrifying Buffalo Shooting, who was a leading voice in the fight against racism and gun violence last year, has won the Democratic Primary Election for a District Council seat.

Zeneta Evenhart won the Democratic primary on Tuesday evening for the Masten District Buffalo Common Council position by defeating India Walton. reported.

“When I decided to do this, I told my team, that we will not, under any circumstances, run a negative campaign,” Everhart said in her victory speech, according to WIVB. “This campaign was going to be built on community, it was going to be built on my record, and it was going to be built on the people who live in this community.”

According to WIVB, Everhart was a clear winner with 1,525 ballots or 66.8%.

It is no coincidence that Everhart Goodman’s son Zaire Goodman was one of the victims of the May 20, 2022 shooting in a Buffalo grocery store that killed 10 people. CBS News reported.

“My Son Zaire was unfortunately one of the people shot at the Tops on Jefferson today. His life was saved. He is truly divinely protected,” Everhart wrote in a Facebook Post by On the day of shooting

CBS News said that Everhart has continued to speak out against gun violence and racism since the incident.

She also won the prestigious “Best Gun Legislation” award for her efforts in helping Congress pass the first firearm legislation in more than 30 years. endorsement Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic majority leader.

The platform she has developed focuses on affordable housing, improved educational outcomes and fresh food access, as well as bridging the gaps that exist between racial disparities and Buffalo. campaign website stated.

“I’m truly, truly excited to just get ready to do the work, that’s it. That’s all this is about,” Everhart said, WIVB reported. “This is about fixing our community and just showing people that there is hope. I don’t want people to lose hope.”