‘Survivor’ Needs to Bring Back Swimsuits — It’s Not Safe or Fair

“Survivor”Players were no longer allowed to purchase swimsuits in 2018. This is a risky move that could lead to health problems.

People with vaginal problems are more likely to get UTIs or other infections from dirty, wet clothes.

Insider was contacted by several contestants to hear their stories and concerns about sanitary conditions.

For 35 seasons “Survivor”During the competition, players were often given an outfit and a bathing costume. But “Survivor: Ghost Island,”The game ran from February through May 2018. It was the last time that contestants were seen in swimsuits.

The decision to remove swimwear from gameplay increases the intensity of the game and disproportionately affects players with vulneraries.

Multiple players who were on the show have shared stories about their health problems.

Insider previously reported that four of the five female contestants had suffered from UTIs during their season.

Three of these women — Karishma Patel, Lauren-Ashley Beck, and Janet Carbin — competed together in 2019 on “Survivor: Island of the Idols,”One of the first seasons to be freed from swimsuits.

Patel stated that she had experienced a “shocking” experience while interviewing Insider. “really bad”UTI at the show that left UTI behind “constant, 24-hour pain.”

Patel revealed that behind the scenes she was able get her medication.



Antibiotics



They had adverse side effects, including fatigue, nausea and diarrhea. Patel was admitted to hospital after filming had ended. “still had traces of that infection”It spread to her bladder and her entire body.

Carbin claimed that she experienced similar pain after a UTI. However, she said she was worried about being kicked out of the show if she needed antibiotics. In 41 seasons, 15 actors have been Medically evacuated “Survivor,”For severe infections, there are some.





“Survivor”Players “Island of the Idols.”



Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images







It’s no accident that players who have veginas are infected from their wet bottoms.

One pair of underwear and one swimsuit are all players have to choose from.

Leah Millheiser, an ob/gyn and clinical professor, stated that wet clothing for long periods of time is not the best option.

“If you’re in damp clothing, whether it be from sweat or whether it be from being in the water again, you are putting yourself at risk for a yeast infection,” Millheiser told Insider.

Dr. Mary Jane Minkin is a gynecologist who stated that even just sitting in wet clothes for a few minutes can pose health risk.

“That’s a wet, moist, warm environment,”Minkin shared his thoughts with Insider “It’s not great for keeping you free from bacteria and yeast.”

However, anyone can be at risk from the health effects of bacteria. People with a vaginal infection are more likely than others to get a urinary tract infection.It can be caused by bacteria being introduced to the bladder, kidneys, or urethra.

Minkin explained that UTIs are more common in women with vaginal problems. This is because their urethras are smaller. “much longer”For those with penises bacteria can travel longer distances to the outside world than for others.

“Vaginas have plenty of bacteria on their own,”Minkin stated. “They’re more susceptible.”

Millheiser also stressed the importance of menstrual products for many players. However, tampons can also cause infection if the surrounding area has been exposed to common bacteria such as vaginal discharge.

“When you’re wearing the same pair of underwear, you’re probably being exposed to a lot more bacteria even if you have a typical amount of discharge,” Millheiser told Insider.

Two, in particular. “Survivor”Season 41 players, which aired on 2021, stated that the show gave extra underwear to players with a vagi after they brought up their health concerns to production.





Season 40 players “Survivor” did not get swimwear.



Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images







It is also not clear why Survivor removed swimsuits from gameplay.

These players were at 2019’s “Survivor: Island of the Idols”The women claimed they were photographed in swimsuits as promotional material and submitted swimsuits for approval, but were not allowed to wear them at the show.

Patel, a competitor, said that players were confused about the last-minute changes.

“It was miserable,”Patel said. “We were talking about it amongst each other, and we think that there was a push towards making us look more like we were shipwrecked.”

You can find out more at October 2021 episode “Rob Has a Podcast,” “Survivor”Parvati Shallow, a winner and four-time competitor, said that she was shocked by the fact that contestants now have to compete in one outfit and one pair of underwear.

Shallow, who was a competitor on the 2019’s “Survivor: Winners at War,”She stated: “put up a huge fight.”

“I was like, ‘I just had a baby. I can’t be out here in my underwear. I’m like a mom now, I need a bathing suit,'”She spoke.

Shallow said when she asked the production crew why players weren’t allowed to wear swimsuits anymore, she was told that producers felt it would be “more authentic-looking”Contestants can play in their underwear.

For years, many fans on Reddit — and some former players — have attributed the change to a private conversation between the actor and director Tyler Perry and the “Survivor”Jeff Probst, executive producer and host.

Perry, however, is a fan “Survivor”Who once contributed to this? “special idol”The show’s twist was that he denied the allegations to Insider in 2021 and said he didn’t know why production removed swimsuits from the game.

Although he said that he wasn’t sure how the rumor originated, he believes it may have stemmed from a text message exchange with Probst during which Probst mentioned that he had seen Probst. “brand-new swimsuits in the middle of the season” and suggested production age the replacement outfits so they don’t stick out to viewers.





A “Survivor”Player in 2014 wearing a swimsuit to complete a water challenge. Contestant in 2021 wearing clothes for the water challenge.



Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images. Robert Voets/CBSvia Getty Images







Ex-contestants, experts in health, and fans hope that showrunners bring back swimsuits.

“Survivor”Contestants have enough to worry about, without having to worry about potentially contracting infections that could lead them to hospitalization.

“I think from a number of perspectives it makes sense to allow them to have at least two sets of clothes,”Dr. Premal Ptel, a urologist and fan of “Survivor,” said. “I definitely think it makes sense, I don’t think it really compromises anything.”

“Island of the Idols”Contestant Elaine Stott suggested that producers reconsider bringing back swimwear and giving players additional underwear.

You can read more “Survivor”Players speak out Fans are starting to notice..

“I think the viewers would prefer to see people in bathing suits, because so many viewers asked us, ‘Why don’t you guys wear bathing suits?'”Carbin was recalled. “And I say, ‘That wasn’t our choice.'”

Insider asked CBS representatives for comment but they did not immediately respond.