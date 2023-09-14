Survivor crossover in Ahsoka episode 5

Ahsoka’s episode 5 is a nod towards Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order as well as Survivor, through the Force Echo ability.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka episode 5* — As more and more Star Wars projects are released, there is an increasing amount of crossover between the various films, video games and Disney+ TV series. Ahsoka’s Episode 5 is no exception, as it contains a subliminal nod to video games Jedi: Fallen Order (and Survivor).

Ahsoka uses Force Echo power

In the fifth episode of the Ahsoka TV series, when returning from The World Between Worlds the title character utilizes a Force power known as Psychometry to discover where Sabine Wren is.

As she holds the broken pieces of the star-map that is the core of the show, Ahsoka can hear bits of Baylan Skoll and Sabine’s final dialogue from Episode 4.

Hera can then deduce, from Sabine’s desperate search to locate her missing friend Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels, that she must have gone to Baylan and Shin.

It sets the stage for what will be an exciting sixth episode, as Ahsoka joins forces with Purrgil – the Space Whales who can take her away to the distant galaxy where Ezra & Thrawn have been exiled.

Surprise video game crossover

Ahsoka’s use of the Force Echo power is a reference to the video games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor where that ability was first introduced.

A Force user can relive an important moment in the object’s past by using the power.

In the game, Cal Kestis might find an old Clone Trooper’s helmet, and upon sensing its echo, he will be able to hear what the Clone Trooper said before they entered battle.

What’s most impressive about Ahsoka’s use of the lesser-known Force power, however, is the fact that Ahsoka’s sound team included the exact same chime sound effect that plays when Cal Kestis uses the ability in the games.

Fallen Order fans respond to Survivor’s reference

Even though it’s a minor moment, It’s safe to say that fans of Fallen Order and Survivor were left suitably impressed with episode 5’s reference to the video games on social media.

One fan on X (aka Twitter) wrote: “Ahsoka having the same Force Echo powers as Cal is so fire.”

While another added: “When Ahsoka uses the force echo to sense what happened to Sabine, I think that was the same sound that’s in Jedi Survivor.”

“Same bell chime sound fx [effects] from Jedi Fallen Order/Survivor,” commented this observant fan.

While this excited fan shouted: “FORCE ECHO THE FALLEN ORDER SOUND FX OMG.”

Ahsoka is Streaming is available Disney+ will premiere on August 22nd, 2023.

MORE TV SHORT STORIES