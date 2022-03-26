Survivor 42 Contestant Explains The Going-To-Rocks Debate and Calls Out The Numskulls

Warning: Major spoilers are in store for Season 42 Survivor!

This was a rare occurrence in the most recent episode Survivor 42. A double-tied vote forced the infamous going-to-rocks debate: come to a consensus on who’s out or decide to draw rocks, leaving everyone vulnerable for elimination. But what made it even rarer was that – per the new twists of the game stealing two people’s voting rights – only two (out of six) were left to decide the result. It didn’t end well for one contestant, who is unpacking the situation and calling out the “numskulls”On the other side of her expulsion.

Crazy Survivor 42 Tribal Member Speaks Out

The gridlock ended in a back and forth between Hai Giang, Daniel Strunk, and Lydia Meredith. They had to decide on either Jenny Kim or Lydia Meredith – or else go to the rocks. And it got super messy for Strunk, as he faced criticism from all sides and had to cave to Giang’s steadfast bluff that he would absolutely, 100% go to rocks if necessary. After all, they reached a consensus on Kim. Entertainment Weeklycaught up with those who were ousted Survivor 42player and asked her how it felt to see her fate decided by a pingpong match between two strangers. She responded,

A few numskulls? That was hard to watch. Mike and I knew for a while that Chanelle and Daniel were our clients. I knew from the beginning that Chanelle, Daniel, and I were in the middle. How much I knew, I did not know until my final Tribal Council. Before Tribal Council, I didn’t know Daniel shared so much information with Hai. What they didn’t show was that Hai called Daniel and shared information I had already shared with him.

It was actually information about Daniel Strunk selling the alliance with Hai Giang & Lydia Meredith. Jenny Kim said that Strunk was exposed and Giang still dead-set, so she knew who she was. “screwed”That’s how it works. “game was sunk.”

Some would argue that if Daniel Strunk (one of the many secret-keepers of the game) had likewise bluffed about potentially going to rocks, then the decision wouldn’t have become so cut-and-dry. However, the most recent Survivor 42 elimination remarked that she doesn’t totally blame him for what happened because she, too, would’ve never considered going to rocks with a $1 million prize hanging in the balance. She continued that her only option at the time was trying to do a fake-out – telling Strunk that Hai Giang had been actually throwing His name out there – which obviously didn’t pan out.

Survivor 42: Season Of Surprises

The one-in a-bajillion incident that occurred recently follows several other crazy scenarios. Survivor 42. A medical evacuation was performed early, but did not cancel tribal councils as it would normally. For the ousted players, love proclamations. And in the latest episode, Jeff Probst had to literally stop a challenge and modify it on the fly for the first time in the show’s history. And now, they’re contemplating going to rocks over the say of just two people?

It’s madness, I tell you! And we’re not even at the merge yet. We and Daniel Strunk are sure to have another episode that is a disaster. He will likely be reprimanded for the events of late. Keep an eye out for the next episodes, which will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET (EST) as part of the 2022 TV Schedule. They will also be streaming live with a Paramount+ subscription.