Surprise! Joseph Baena, Dancing With the Stars’ Role Model, Is Surprising

Joseph BaenaHe is seeking inspiration from an unlikely Hollywood star as he competes in the Olympics. Dancing With the Stars.

The actor’s father is the star Arnold Schwarzenegger, spoke to reporters after making his debut on season 31 of the reality show Sept. 19. Joseph told reporters that he is excited to progress in the competition series, as next week they will be dancing along to the music by Elvis Presley.

“Elvis was just so revolutionary in what he did,”Joseph spoke to reporters. “How they depicted it in [Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis] movie, they did a fantastic job. I’m just appreciative of how he stepped out of the boundaries and did what he wanted to do, even though his manager and everyone around him didn’t want him to speak out and break those boundaries.”

Joseph continued, “He’s a big role model, rest in peace.”

Professional dancer Daniella Karagach Her partner stopped her from revealing the song to which they would be dancing. She did however say that they will dance to the song. “elegant.”