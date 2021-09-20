Surfside Condo Rubble: Mom Fell 4 Floors and Broke Pelvis Yet Still Pulled Her Daughter Out to Save Her.

Mother Angela Gonzalez, 45 years old, and her two daughters Deven Gonzalez, 16 years old, and Tayler Scheinhaus, 25 years old, all survived but have been left traumatized by the tragedy of the building collapse in Southside Florida.

The condo collapse left almost 100 dead, one of which was their husband and father Edgar Gonzalez. They remember and honor him by swapping his wedding ring among them once every week and wearing it around their necks.

Mother Angela Gonzalez, 45 years old, with Deven Gonzalez (16 and Tayler Scheinhaus (25) years respectively. After falling from the ninth floor to the fifth floor, the 45-year old mother managed to lift herself and Deven, despite breaking her pelvis.

“We made it maybe a couple steps out of our bedroom, and then the floor just started to cave.”

Deven suffered from a femur breakage. The teenager is currently on crutches but is working on getting back into volleyball, which she is very talented at.

Her mother went into a coma that lasted five days after the collapse. Due to her fractured pelvis and other serious injuries, she is still in a wheelchair.

Mark's wife and their daughters died after an inferno ripped through their home.

Tayler’s injuries are still excruciating, but they are still emotional. The condo collapsed, and Tayler, a 25-year old, was not there. She returned to the scene after hearing the news and assumed her family was dead.

The building collapse occurred in Miami on June 24, 2021, specifically north of Miami beach. It has been classified as a structural failure and rated the deadliest one in U.S history, killing 98 individuals.

The survivors claim that they were awakened by a large bump and debris falling and trembling ground and fire alarms in the early morning.

Although no definitive answer has been provided as to the cause of the collapse, investigations are ongoing. Many individuals, such as the Gonzalez family, want answers to how this catastrophe that will leave them deeply traumatized happened.

Beyond this family, the devastation has ripped through the heart of many individuals, and just like Angela, who pushed through her intensive pain to help her daughter, Mark Collum put his life at risk, running into his neighbor’s blazing home.

At 5 am on Sunday, September 5, 2021, he saw his neighbor’s house burning up and ran into the home, managing to get his neighbor, Deb Shanahan, out of her burning house.

This occurred after Mark’s wife and their daughters died after an inferno ripped through their home in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Mark lost a lot of his heart like Angela. But they both have the potential to heal.