Supreme Court pick’s emotional tribute to parents has the internet

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court,made an emotional tribute to her parents during her first face-off with Democratic and Republican senators on Monday – and the internet is tearing up.

In a now-viral clip, Judge Jackson spoke about being born in Washington, D.C., her parents and the “pride” they had when they gave her her name.

“And to express both pride in their heritage and hope for the future, they gave me an African name – Ketanji Onyika, which they were told means ‘lovely one’,” she said.

“My parents taught me that, unlike the many barriers that they had had to face growing up, my path was clear so that if I worked hard and I believed in myself and America, I could do anything or be anything that I wanted to be.”

Judge Jackson continued: “My parents have been married for almost 54 years, and they’re here with me today. I cannot possibly thank them enough for everything they’ve done for me. I love you, mom and dad .”

She also introduced her husband of 25 years, Dr. Patrick Jackson, while one of her daughters looked on with the utmost pride.

“I have no doubt that without him by my side from the very beginning of this incredible professional journey, none of this would have been possible… Patrick, I love you,” she said.

People took to Twitter to share how heartwarming the moment was.

Check out other reactions below:

Monday was the first in a marathon series of hearings that will determine if Judge Jackson will make history as the first Black female justice on the US’ highest court.

