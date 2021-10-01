Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Tests Positive for Covid-19

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for Covid-19, something that will force him to skip Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture ceremony on Friday.

Kavanaugh was informed of his results on Thursday evening, after he had taken a test as part regular protocols. “that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January,”The court made a statement. “Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh. Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday.”

After one of the most contentious confirmation fights in history, Kavanaugh, 56 was sworn into office as a justice in 2018.

On Monday, the court will host in-person oral arguments. This is the first time the court has hosted such an event since March 4, 2020. The morning before arguments, attorneys will need to be tested. Counsel will also have to wear masks inside the chamber except for when they address the justices.

The court will continue streaming live audio of arguments to its website, a practice it began during the Covid-19 pandemic.