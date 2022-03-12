Supermarket Cashier performed CPR for 23 minutes Humming Bee Gees song

Asda stated that a cashier performed CPR on a customer suffering from cardiac arrest.

She performed chest compressions for 23 mins to the beat of Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive.”

Songs that have 100-120 beats/minute can be used as a guide to performing hands-only CPR.

One British supermarket worker saved the life of a customer by singing the Bee Gees for 23 minutes while performing CPR. Manchester Evening News reported.

Gayle Tomlinson was 38 and used the beats of “Stayin’ Alive”The supermarket chain announced that it would perform lifesaving resuscitation at Asda Rossington store in Rossington in South Yorkshire. Press release

According to the press release, Tomlinson has been working at Asda for three year and rushed over after Nigel Gronous, 54 collapsed at the checkout counters due to a cardiac arrest.

Tomlinson dialed an ambulance when Gronous became unresponsive and stopped breathing. Asda explained that Tomlinson was instructed by the ambulance team to use a cardiac defibrillator.

“I’m not first aid trained, but I have picked things up, and I was taught things from my late mum, Jill, who was a nurse,”According to Asda, Tomlinson stated the following:

“We used to watch TV programs such as 999, so obviously, I’d absorbed things without really knowing. I also knew that you had to do CPR to the rhythm of ‘Stayin’ Alive,’ and I did that in my head,”She continued.

Per the Manchester Evening News, she continued performing PCR for 23 more minutes, until Gronous began breathing again.





Rehearsals for A Gift of Song UNICEF concert in 1979 by The Bee Gees



Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images







CPR is performed using only hands. UK Resuscitation Council recommendsThe chest should be compressed at 100-120 compressions per min. According to the Bee Gees, their song contains 103 beats per minutes. BBCThis makes it an excellent guide for keeping the right rhythm.

Gronous was transferred to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and later released from the hospital.

“Gayle has given me a second chance; she saved my life. There is no thank you big enough to say to her,”Gronous said this in an Asda press release “She just jumped in and did what she had to do to save my life before the ambulance crews got there.”

The opening song to the 1978 hit movie Stayin’ Alive was “Stayin’ Alive”. “Saturday Night Fever,”John Travolta’s film career was launched by this movie. The album was a four-time Number One hit. “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,”by the Bee Gees, Yvonne Elliman’s “If I Can’t Have You.” All four hits were written by the Bee Gees — Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb. It has been sold in excess of 40 million copies around the world.