Superman’s towering new lead is ‘too tall’ for the comic book Clark Kent

Superman’s towering new lead actor David Corenswet is the joint-tallest Clark Kent to date and is technically ‘too tall’, according to canon.

Corenswet will portray Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie and will see the iconic superhero actually getting a boost in height when compared to the original comic book description.

On June 27, it was finally confirmed that Clark Kent would be played by rising star David Corenswet (The Politician) in the upcoming Superman: Legacy production.

Corenswet will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane in the new DC Studios film, which is currently scheduled to premiere on July 11, 2025.

Whilst David Corenswet certainly has the looks and talent to bring Superman into a new era but standing at a towering 6’ 4” (1.93m), he is actually the second tallest actor to play the role of Clark Kent to date in official TV/Movie productions:

Interestingly, this technically means that David Corenswet and Christopher Reeve were too tall to play Clark Kent.

This is because, in the original DC Comics, Superman/Clark Kent was listed as being just 6’ 3” tall, one inch shorter than Corenswet and Reeve.

This means that the only actors to technically be the exact height as the canon material state were Ron Ely from 1991’s Superboy and Tom Welling in Smallville’s depiction between 2001 and 2011.

Granted, with modern costume design and cinematography, the majority of fans will not notice the added height of the new Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy.

However, after the imposing stature of Henry Cavill in recent years, it’s undoubtedly a positive outcome that the casting team is taking a more physical/sizable approach to the character.

Following the casting announcement, fans can now finally begin their countdown to Corenswet’s debut as Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy in 2025.