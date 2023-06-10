Superman’s inside body is not human

DC Comics has published a number of comics in 2018. The Metahuman: Anatomy of a Metahuman Batman has compiled a dossier of twelve DC characters, including Aquaman and Swamp Thing as well as Doomsday and Superman. The book shows detailed drawings of their internal workings and — for Superman in particular — descriptions of how some of his superpowers work, such as his X-ray vision. Superman has adapted to Earth’s lower gravity compared to Krypton. This is why he can leap long distances and give the impression of flying.

A thread in the r/AskScienceFiction subreddit, u/RobotFolkSinger Superman, when he was a young boy and moved from Krypton on Earth to Earth to live in the world today, had to adapt to his new environment. They wrote, “He does not need to breath as long as a yellow solar is present.” Superman doesn’t have to breathe because he can get energy straight from the yellow sun. He’s probably still there. It is a good idea to use “Breathe when you’re on Earth so the people don’t get freaked out by him.”

Some users commented on his capacity to hold and release massive quantities of air from his lungs. Superman fans are split on whether he needs to be able to breathe normally like humans. According to u/vadergeek. “He has to breath, but can hold it for an absurdly long time.” When “Superman: Legacy,” the new film, hits theaters, perhaps writer James Gunn can provide some additional answers about Superman’s physiological makeup.