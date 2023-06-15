Superman & Lois season 4

Here’s the good news: it appears that the Kent family will enter Season 4 of “Superman & Lois” intact, according to Deadline. That likely includes Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, and Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent.

What’s bad? It appears that a staggering number of “Superman & Lois” cast members will be leaving the drama as regulars with the Season 3 finale. Deadline also reports that Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane, Lois’ father), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang, whom Clark dated when they were both teenagers), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing, Lana’s independent-minded son), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cortez, Lana’s daughter and Jordan’s love interest), Wolé Parks (John Henry Irons, friend and fellow superhero), Tayler Buck (Natalie Lane Irons, John Henry’s daughter) and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo, a co-worker of Lois and Clark’s) will all be gone. Walsh’s exit has been confirmed in a press release issued by Leslie Bourque Walsh. Direct. which read: “Congrats to the families of S&L for finally getting the update of their fate. Now we know that General Lane has been cut because of budget. The ride was fun. Bye.”

The good news for The CW, is they hope to bring the actors back in guest starring and recurring roles. The supporting cast is now complete. There’s no word as to who else will be guest starring in Season 4 of “Superman & Lois,” nor if Michael Cudlitz will reappear as Lex Luthor.