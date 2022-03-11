Super Nintendo World Hollywood Opening in 2023

Today Universal Studios Hollywood announced that Super Nintendo World will open in 2023.

In 2021, Super Nintendo World Japan opened to great reviews and word-of mouth. Although details are still being finalized for the Hollywood version, the Japanese version featured a Yoshi-themed dark ride. It traveled through an elaborate show building and back. “Super Mario Kart”Attractions that use augmented reality and HD screens with cutting-edge effects.

A third attraction is being built at the Japanese theme park. It is a Donkey Kong-themed rollercoaster. This attraction is not likely to be included in the Hollywood version. (It is possible that the Japanese expansion and Hollywood land could open at the same time.

Super Nintendo World is also rumored to be one of four lands that will comprise Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, just a short jaunt from their cluster of theme parks (Universal Studios Orlando and Islands of Adventure), a water park (Volcano Bay) and several hotels.

“The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family. Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience,”According to the official press statement.

The new land will be located on Universal Studios Hollywood’s lower lot, near popular attractions like the recently rethemed Jurassic World: The Ride and Transformers: The Ride 3D.

And if you’re really, really excited about next year’s opening, you can get a jump on the merchandise very soon. Universal and Nintendo have teamed up to transform a portion of the Feature Presentation retail space into a Super Nintendo World themed retail location.

“Guests will have a chance to share their excitement for the land’s 2023 arrival by gearing up with merchandise such as Mario and Luigi themed apparel and iconic character hats,”According to the official release. “A selection of plush characters, including Yoshi, Mario Bowser and Luigi in a variety of sizes, will also be among the many fun items available for purchase.”Mario hats are the new Harry Potter wands. We will only know the truth when it comes to this.

What’s interesting is that Universal and Illumination’s untitled Mario animated feature, with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and Seth Rogen voicing classic characters, is due out this Christmas. This seems like a great time to open up the land, in order to maximize synergy. This should be possible, hopefully “2023”Universal means “early 2023.”