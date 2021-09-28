Sunny Hostin Reveals Terrifying Fallout From False Positive COVID Test

Ana Navarro also had a difficult time dealing with the media attention following her false positive COVID-19 test on the September 24 episode of “The View.”

“Well, it was a little bit out of the ordinary,” she said. “Now look, Friday was I was flabbergasted and frankly my first thought was, ‘Oh my god,’ ’cause I had just spent the day with Kamala Harris’ sister, niece, and brother-in-law so I’m thinking I’m typhoid Mary and I’m gonna wipe out the entire Harris family in one week.”

“Then there was this tweet from Jr, Donald Trump Jr. Apparently, he thought it was appropriate to take advantage of the false news that I had COVID to take a shot at my weight,” She continued. “Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? I know, like you, I have a mirror and I know I have a weight issue. So he says, ‘You know given the Ana Navarro news I think this is a time to have a national conversation about COVID and obesity.'”

Navarro did not hold back at all: “I know that when you are a dimwit with no skill or talent or significant accomplishments that living off your father’s fame and name and fortune that you’ve gotta draw attention to yourself, but baby if you wanna have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could’ve had it last October when your elderly, obese father had it, okay?”