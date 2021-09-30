Suni Lee Reveals Why She Rejected Hailey Bieber’s Offer to Meet Justin

Ellen assured Suni that Justin is a sweetheart and that she should meet him at some point, and the gymnast confirmed that an introduction to the singer was still on her bucket list.

“I hope so, too, because me and my sister, when we were younger, we had posters of him and blankets of him, and the posters have kissy marks on it with red lipstick,” Suni confessed. “So Justin, if you’re watching, just forget that I said that.” She went on to say, “Yeah, I really want to meet him.”

Perhaps Justin will find a way to make that happen soon, and then there will be one less lonely gymnast.