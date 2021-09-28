Central Recorderdance Institute has launched the online platform for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which is set to take place as a hybrid event from January 20-30, also naming theaters selected as its “Satellite Screens”, and unveiling ticketing information.

The platform for the upcoming festival can be found here. Festival-goers will be able to explore the festival, buy tickets, view the complete program, as well as the short films, episodic works, and New Frontier projects. They can also interact with the Sundance community.

Seven arthouse cinemas across the country were selected as this year’s Satellite Screen theaters, which will host a selection of Festival films during its closing weekend. These theaters are Amherst Cinema (in Amherst, MA), a/perture cinema (Winston-Salem,NC), Indie Memphis (Memphis, TN), mama.film (Lawrence, KS), Media Arts Center of San Diego/Digital Gym (San Diego, CA), Northwest Film Forum (Seattle, WA) and SNF Parkway Theatre (Baltimore, Maryland).

On December 15, select Sundance Institute tiers can purchase ticket packages. They will open to the public on January 17. Individual ticket sales to Institute Members start January 5. The rest of the film-loving public can purchase tickets the day after. Satellite Screen events can be purchased separately.

Today’s Sundance announcement was made by Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. “Our programming team, led by the fearless Kim Yutani, is deep into screening the mountain of submissions we have already received this year,” She said. “As our press and industry offices open in preparation for the next edition of our festival we are excited to share what details we can today, anticipate sharing more as we know more, and can’t wait to meet audiences wherever they are, including in Utah, in January.”

Festival-sanctioned events and festival attendees will need to be fully immunized against Covid-19. The vaccine is approved by World Health Organization.

The festival suggests that masks be worn both indoors and outdoors. Information on how to prove vaccination will be provided closer to the Festival.