Sun Travel experts reveal what they pack for holidays.

With decades of expertise and a vast array of destinations under their belts, Sun Travel has shared the items that they never leave home without.

Some of our most important items are free.

Lisa Minot is the Head of Travel and she has designed a USB travel adapter.

It is important to have a charging station for our tech devices.

This worldwide compatible adaptor is the only one you’ll need, no matter where you are heading and crucially, can charge up to FIVE devices at once.

Removing the need to keep multiple adaptors for different countries and the need to take lots of them to charge each of your electronics, it’s a no brainer for me.

This is the only device I’ve found with overvoltage protection and fuse built-in. There are many similar devices, often at a lower price.

You can charge as many devices simultaneously as you like – think of laptops, tablet computers, mobile phones and AC appliances.

OneWorld 65 plug, from One Adaptr – £64 oneadaptr.com,

Hotel slippers – Caroline McGuire, Travel Editor

What if I am in a luxury hotel and they provide those disposable slippers for free?

They’re so useful, I always want to take them with me.

Earplugs – Sophie Swietochowski, Assistant Travel Editor

You just never know what you’re going to get from a hotel or holiday home and as a light-sleeper who is easily woken by the sound of a car in the distance or my neighbour making his morning cuppa, I need something that really muffles the noise.

These Amazon earplugs are ultra-budget and made of special materials that have high-tech components. They can be noisy-cancelling, but they’re also very affordable.

You can trust me. I’ve personally tried all of those fancy ones, yet these tiny pieces of foam have been helping me sleep better than any others for 12-odd years.

These ear plugs, made of a mouldable squishy substance, are only 18p. Simply squeeze them to their smallest size before inserting into your ears. Once in, hold the earplug there until it has expanded to fit your ear.

The pack contains 40 ear plugs. Amazon – £7.09

Kara Godfrey is Deputy Travel editor.

When you see me in a flight, I’m more likely to be guzzling water than ordering wine.

Throwing back the water helps prevent jet-lag.

To avoid the tiny water cups that are provided on airplanes, I bring along my own 1-litre water bottles, which I refill at the airport.

Flight crews don’t care if you fill your own water bottles in the galley on long-haul flights. You will arrive feeling refreshed.

Buy 1 litre water bottles Amazon – £8.99

Bluetooth eye mask – Ryan Gray, Travel Reporter

This is the only thing that I bring with me on all my trips, including short ones in the UK and long hauls. The charger must be fully charged, as it will make finding it easier.

This is perfect for planes, where you can use it to block out other passengers’ voices and blinding cabin lights.

It’s pretty much the only thing that really helps me sleep during long-haul journeys as well as at hotels.

It is soft, comfortable and adjustable, meaning you can adjust it to fit you. This will not interfere with your sleep.

It’s the perfect travel product and, for less than £20, it’s one that is very affordable, especially considering how much of a difference it makes. It’s a product I can’t praise enough.

Sleep mask with Bluetooth Amazon – £16.50

Hope Brotherton – Travel Reporter – Portable luggage scale

One item that I always travel with is my portable luggage weight. As an overpacker, who will never pay to place luggage in the hold of a plane, this scale has become a necessity.

A few years ago I got stung by a heavy fine when I went to Lapland and my carry-on baggage exceeded the weight limits.

After I got home I bought a luggage scale for less than five dollars so that I could always weigh my bag on trips to come.

You can attach a portable luggage scale to the suitcase top and use it to measure your bag.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that they are a must-have for anyone who likes to shop on holiday.

Digital luggage scale on Amazon – £4.99

AirTag – Giuli Graziano, Travel Writer

If you’re like me and always lose track of your bag and keys, AirTags are an excellent investment – especially when travelling.

The thrifty location-tracking gadget is slightly larger than a £2 coin, so it fits into most items, including your checked luggage.

Connect it to your phone to track your luggage in real time.

AirTag Amazon – £29.99