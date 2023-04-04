Summer Jam tickets 2023: When will they go on sale?

Summer Jam 2023 has been scheduled for a few months. But when will tickets start to go on sale?

This Hip-Hop festival has seen many great performances by celebrities throughout the years. It is returning for another year.

It will mark its 50th anniversary. The event will take place in Elmont at UBS Arena. Cardi B and Ice Spice will perform.

Where is the event being held?

This event will take place on June 4, 2012.

Talk about the event, Bradford Tobin, President, Chief Operating Officer, and General Counsel, said: “HOT 97’s Summer Jam is a hip-hop staple and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to NY for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.”

“The show is all about bringing hip-hop’s biggest stars to the stage and we are honored to have New York’s own, Cardi B, as our headliner this year.”

The event’s lineup will be made up of highly skilled women, he said.

What date will the tickets be on sale?

American Express Card members can begin the presale on April 4, at 10 AM, and end at 10 PM on April 6, at 10 PM.

The general tickets go on sale at 10 AM on April 8.

You will be able to purchase the tickets on Hot 97’s Site. These tickets are also available through Ticketmaster.

Which one is ready to take on the role?

Cardi B, Ice Spice and other celebrities will be attending the event.

The lineup also includes several artists. Glorilla and Coi Leray are also included.

The following is an InterviewLola said that this was a very special moment in her life because it was the first time she had attended the festival back 2012, and she made the promise she’d be there the next time.

Lola will not only be there, but Ice Spice, Coi Leeray, GloRilla and Lil TJay also will perform.

