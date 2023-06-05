Summer House Cast Makes an Unexpected Disclosure About Danielle Olivera’s Ex

Danielle OliveraEx Robert Sieber It’s possible that she is no longer in her life, but this is not true. Summer House co-stars.

The Bravolebrity’s castmembers drop a bombshell about their ongoing contact with her former boyfriend of two years in E! News exclusive sneak peak at the second part of season 7 reunion.

Prior to her breakup from Robert last November, Danielle had a dramatic falling out with her longtime BFFs Carl Radke You can also find out more about the following: Lindsay Hubbard Over their recent quick engagement. Carl and Lindsay claimed that Danielle was resentful of them because she had a bad relationship. Summer House Stars are putting the record straight.

The co-starKyle Cooke Lindsay is told in the preview that “Both Carl and you said in your confessionals the reason for her thinking we’re going too fast or the reasons she’s jealous about our relationship” (or whatever words you used) was due to Robert’s relationship with Lindsay.

Danielle claims that Danielle’s statement “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Kyle, however, explained that he was curious to know for sure, so prompted him to speak to Danielle’s former boyfriend.