Sulthan OTT Release Date is May 2nd, 2021 | Aha, Disney+ Hotstar

COVID-19 pandemic has forced many big-budget movies to be released on various OTT platforms. Suthan, a much-anticipated movie from the Tamil Film Industry, is the latest movie to fall victim to this ongoing trend. Sulthan, starring actor Karthi in its lead role, was supposed to be the grand Tamil debut of the popular actress, Rashmika Mandanna. Being a full-fledged action movie, Sulthan’s writer and director, Bakkiyaraj Kannan, of Remo fame, hoped to see the release of the movie in theatres by May 2020, but the theatrical release was forced to be delayed substantially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sulthan Movie Latest News and Plot

Being produced by the reputed production company, Dream Warrior Pictures, the commercial action entertainer movie, Sulthan, will also have a Telugu dubbed release along with its original Tamil one. The film, having its background music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the overall music composed by Vivek-Mervin, and starring Napolean, Lal, Yogi Babu, Ramachandra Raju, in supporting roles, promises to be a full-throttled mass entertainer. The film sheds light on the rise and revolution of an unlikely protagonist, who fights against all odds against the corruption and difficulties faced by his fellow villagers. The film has already received high praise for its music, direction, and Karthi’s exemplary performance.

Sulthan Movie OTT Release Date

After its initial theatrical release on April 2nd, 2021, the film was slated to be released on various OTT platforms on May 2nd, 2021, to reach a wider audience. Due to the new lockdown rules stating that all movie theatres must be shut down in South India from April 26th, the release of the movie has been preponed to April 30, 2021, in both Tamil and Telugu languages. The Telugu version of Sulthan can now be accessed in the OTT streaming platform, Aha, which acquired the Telugu digital rights. The Tamil version of Sulthan can now be streamed on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, which has the complete digital rights for its Tamil version. If immediate reviews of both audience and critics alike are any indication, Sulthan seems likes a family entertainer that will be an enjoyable watch.